Flow of US Military Aid to Ukraine to Slow Down or Stop by August - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) The United States may exhaust the funds provided by Congress for Ukraine and thus the flow of military aid to Kiev may slow down or even stop as soon as August if no action is taken by the Biden administration, Defense One reported on Tuesday, citing Defense Department data.

According to the data, US lawmakers disbursed $48.9 billion in military aid to Ukraine last year and $36.4 billion worth of security assistance has been delivered, contracted or otherwise committed to Kiev. The remaining $11.3 billion is expected to run out in about four months.

To approve a new package of supplemental funding for Ukraine, the Biden administration needs to send a formal request, but so far it has failed to do so, the report said.

The report cited former US Ambassador to Ukraine John Herbst as saying that it is his belief, based on conversations with people in the know, that the Biden administration is planning to move ahead with a serious aid package this Calendar year.

Most importantly, the Biden administration would likely not continue providing support to Kiev if the Ukrainian counteroffensive failed, given that Biden does not want the issue to dominate during the 2024 presidential campaign, according to a congressional aide cited in the report.

Another aide had pointed out that US lawmakers got "radio silence" in response to their request for information on the next supplemental package for Ukraine, the report said.

Earlier in May, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said that even if the US government defaults on its financial obligations, the Biden administration will still be able to provide assistance to Ukraine through the end of the fiscal year or until September 30.