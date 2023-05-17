UrduPoint.com

Flow Of Western Weapons To Ukraine Increasing - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Flow of Western Weapons to Ukraine Increasing - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) The flow of Western weapons to Ukraine is only increasing and it is a fact, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, when commenting on US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh's statement that a group of European nations are urging Kiev to end the conflict.

Earlier in the day, Hersh said that Eastern European countries led by Poland are secretly urging Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to end the Ukraine conflict.

"I do not know how to react to the data of this journalist, we perceive concrete facts. We see that the flow of weapons, the flow of ammunition and equipment to Ukraine is increasing. The level of tactical and technical characteristics of the supplied weapons is also increasing. This is the fact that we observe," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Ukraine Seymour Kiev Poland

Recent Stories

OPPO Battery Health Engine wins 2023 SEAL Sustaina ..

OPPO Battery Health Engine wins 2023 SEAL Sustainable Product Award in recogniti ..

16 minutes ago
 IHC grants bail to Imran Khan till May 31

IHC grants bail to Imran Khan till May 31

60 minutes ago
 IT Minister stresses importance of high-speed acce ..

IT Minister stresses importance of high-speed access to internet by every citize ..

1 hour ago
 The Perfect Blend of Style and Functionality: A Lo ..

The Perfect Blend of Style and Functionality: A Look into vivo's Smartphone Inno ..

3 hours ago
 ECC approves over Rs5b for payment against import ..

ECC approves over Rs5b for payment against import of Urea fertilizer

4 hours ago
 Pakistan vows to promote peace, cooperation in its ..

Pakistan vows to promote peace, cooperation in its own and adjacent regions

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.