Flow of Western Weapons to Ukraine Increasing - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) The flow of Western weapons to Ukraine is only increasing and it is a fact, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, when commenting on US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh's statement that a group of European nations are urging Kiev to end the conflict.

Earlier in the day, Hersh said that Eastern European countries led by Poland are secretly urging Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to end the Ukraine conflict.

"I do not know how to react to the data of this journalist, we perceive concrete facts. We see that the flow of weapons, the flow of ammunition and equipment to Ukraine is increasing. The level of tactical and technical characteristics of the supplied weapons is also increasing. This is the fact that we observe," Peskov told reporters.