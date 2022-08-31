UrduPoint.com

Flowers, Photos As Tributes Paid To Princess Diana, 25 Years On

Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2022 | 08:03 PM

Flowers, photos as tributes paid to princess Diana, 25 years on

Well-wishers left flowers and other tributes on Wednesday at princess Diana's former London home and above the Paris road tunnel where she lost her life, to mark the 25th anniversary of her death

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Well-wishers left flowers and other tributes on Wednesday at princess Diana's former London home and above the Paris road tunnel where she lost her life, to mark the 25th anniversary of her death.

The former Lady Diana Spencer, whose fairytale marriage to Prince Charles captivated the world until it publicly unravelled with revelations of infidelity and divorce, died in a car crash in the French capital on August 31, 1997.

A trickle of well-wishers laid flowers, flags and photographs for the self-styled "queen of people's hearts" at the gates of Kensington Palace, and at the Place Diana, above the Pont de l'Alma tunnel.

At the Spencer family home, Althorp House, where Diana is buried in a lead-lined coffin on a secluded island on the estate, her brother Charles Spencer lowered the Union Jack to half mast.

"She was a global celebrity," retired camera operator Claude Gautier, 79, who came to pay his respects at the makeshift memorial in Paris, told AFP.

"She was classy, sporty, elegant. Everyone's sad today. My flowers for her are on the inside," he said, touching the badge of his England football shirt.

"The flowers here will wilt but mine will never die."

Related Topics

Football World Marriage Divorce Road Car Died London Paris Spencer August Family Sad

Recent Stories

Greece Conveys Protest to Stoltenberg After NATO C ..

Greece Conveys Protest to Stoltenberg After NATO Congratulates Turkey on Armed F ..

24 seconds ago
 Improve traffic flow on National Highways top prio ..

Improve traffic flow on National Highways top priority: DC

26 seconds ago
 Religious-based organizations taking lead in rescu ..

Religious-based organizations taking lead in rescue, relief, rehabilitation of f ..

28 seconds ago
 Treatment facilities being provided under Sehat Sa ..

Treatment facilities being provided under Sehat Sahulat Programme: Minister

9 minutes ago
 4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Kalat division

4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Kalat division

9 minutes ago
 Court adjourns reference against Malik Riaz till S ..

Court adjourns reference against Malik Riaz till Sep 15

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.