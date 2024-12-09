Open Menu

Flu, Flu-like Illnesses Surge In Mongolia's Capital Amid Severe Air Pollution

Published December 09, 2024

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) The prevalence of flu and flu-like illnesses is surging in Ulan Bator, the capital of Mongolia, amid severe air pollution, according to the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) on Monday.

Nationwide, 277,000 people sought outpatient care in the past week, with 7.7 percent showing symptoms of influenza or influenza-like illness, the NCCD said in a statement.

The NCCD urged the public to take strict infection prevention measures, including wearing masks, to combat the high prevalence of flu and flu-like illnesses amid the worsening air pollution.

