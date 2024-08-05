Open Menu

Flurry Of Diplomacy To Ease Mideast Tensions As Israel Awaits Iran Attack

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Flurry of diplomacy to ease Mideast tensions as Israel awaits Iran attack

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Diplomatic pressure mounted Monday to avoid an escalation between Iran and Israel following high-profile killings that have sent regional tensions soaring, while numerous governments urged their citizens to leave Lebanon.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said late Sunday that his country was "determined to stand against" Iran "on all fronts".

Tehran said Monday that "no one has the right to doubt Iran's legal right to punish the Zionist regime" for Haniyeh's killing.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told his counterparts from the G7 nations in a conference call on Sunday that any attack, could happen within 24 to 48 hours, as early as Monday, US news site Axios reported.

Blinken asked his counterparts to place diplomatic pressure on Tehran, Hezbollah and Israel to "maintain maximum restraint", it added.

The United Nations' rights chief Volker Turk called on "all parties, along with those states with influence, to act urgently to de-escalate what has become a very precarious situation".

More Stories From World