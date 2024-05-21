Flurry Of Tremors Detected At Caldera In Southern Italy
Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2024 | 10:40 AM
Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) A flurry of tremors of a strength not seen in decades was registered at a volcanic caldera near the southern Italian city of Naples on Monday night, sparking panic among residents but resulting in no major damage, authorities said.
One 4.4-magnitude quake was registered shortly after 8 pm (1800 GMT) at a depth of 2.5 kilometres (1.6 miles), according to the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV).
It was preceded moments earlier by a 3.5-magnitude tremor and followed by dozens of aftershocks.
The Campi Flegrei -- or Phlegraean Fields, as the caldera is known -- experienced about 150 earthquakes between 7:51 pm on Monday and 12:31 am on Tuesday, the INGV said in a report.
According to the institute's Mauro Di Vito, "this is the most powerful seismic swarm in the last 40 years".
Emergency services in the area reported cracks and pieces falling from buildings, while amateur video from a supermarket in the town of Pozzuoli showed bottles strewn across the floor after being shaken off shelves.
Schools in the town will remain closed on Tuesday and temporary accommodation has been established to take in frightened residents, mayor Luigi Manzoni announced on Facebook.
The INGV said it would continue to monitor the caldera and that "it cannot be ruled out that other seismic events may occur, also of similar energy".
The Campi Flegrei is situated between Pozzuoli and Naples, which sits in the shadow of the much better-known Mount Vesuvius further to the east.
The Campi Flegrei experienced an eruption 40,000 years ago that affected the planet's climate, and it has been a source of concern to residents and scientists more recently thanks to a resurgence of activity due to gases emitted by the magma.
"We have to live with fear all the time," a Pozzuoli resident told the public channel Rainews. "How long will the buildings be able to hold out while experiencing all these shocks? That's what we wonder."
Specialists, however, say a full-blown eruption in the near future remains unlikely.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024
PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case
Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manager
Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justifying' terrorism
Free media, responsible opposition play crucial roles in national development: S ..
AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise in helicopter crash
Schauffele birdies final hole to capture PGA for first major win
Police arrest two persons in murder case
ICC seeks arrest warrants for Israeli PM, defence minister and Hamas leaders
Business community condole tragic death of Iranian President
Murad Baloch calls on Governor Balochistan
More Stories From World
-
Sick of tourists, Japan town blocks view of Mt Fuji39 minutes ago
-
New Caledonia tourists 'ecstatic' as rescue planes dispatched59 minutes ago
-
Nasdaq and gold hit record highs1 hour ago
-
Japan wrestles with legacy of graft-stained Games in Paris warning1 hour ago
-
Ambassador Akram spotlights Gautam Buddha's peace legacy at UN event1 hour ago
-
OpenAI to 'pause' voice linked to Scarlett Johansson1 hour ago
-
Ambassador Akram spotlights Gautam Buddha's peace legacy at UN event2 hours ago
-
In Darwin's footsteps: scientists recreate historic 1830s expedition2 hours ago
-
Democrats revive US border security bill as election looms2 hours ago
-
Trump, allies set stage for contested 2024 election2 hours ago
-
Top US banking regulator offers resignation after toxic workplace report2 hours ago
-
German prince faces trial in far-right coup plot2 hours ago