Fly Better with Emirates In 2020–Emiratesoffers promotion saving up to 15% and up to 20%

Plan your holidays for the year with Emirates’ global fare promotion saving up to 15% in Economy Class and up to 20% in First & Business Class

Pakistan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020) It is never too early to plan for the next adventure, travel to surprise or be with a loved one, or take a trip to celebrate an anniversary or a birthday. Travellers in Pakistan will have fun planning another exciting year of travel with Emirates’ 2020 global fare promotion. Emirates is offering its Pakistani customers special discounts of up to 15% in Economy Class and 20% in Business Class to destinations across its global network.

Fulfil your 2020 dreams of an African adventure, have a memorable sunny holiday in Dubai or discover the glam of Europe by securing these special fares when booking between 14 and 27 January for travel between 17 January and 30 November 2020. With return fares starting at only USD270 in Economy Class or USD620 in Business Class, travellers have another compelling reason to embark on new adventures in 2020 and plan them in advance.

Below are some of the featured destinations and starting from fares*:

DESTINATION Economy Class Fares From (In USD) Business Class Fares From (in USD) Dubai 270 620 Istanbul 410 1,313 Kuala Lumpur 419 1,072 Bangkok 414 1,043 New York 812 2,143 London 639 1,808 Toronto 905 2,289

Mohammad Sarhan, Emirates’ Vice President Pakistan said: “We know that many people have begun thinking about their travel plans and aspirations for 2020, and we are pleased to add a little more inspiration and incentive to help turn those plans and dreams into reality.

Our global destination network across six continents offers something for every traveller, and we are now combining that wide range of travel choices with special rates to offer would-be travellers with an even more appealing value proposition. Aside from choice, connectivity, and value, the Emirates experience also means Pakistani customers can look forward to industry-leading comforts on board our modern aircraft, and award-winning service from our friendly cabin crew.”

Emirates believes in making every flight experience extraordinary and makes continuous investments in refreshing the world’s biggest fleet of Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s to ensure customers are able to Fly Better. Fly aboard the Boeing 777 from your city or the iconic Emirates A380 from Dubai and beyond for unforgettable journeys to destinations on Emirates’ global network, spanning six continents. With door-to-door chauffeur service, luxurious lounges in select airports worldwide, wider and more ergonomic seats on Emirates’ Boeing 777, Pakistani Business Class travellers Fly Better with a seamless travel experience.

Customers across all cabins enjoy 4,500 channels of entertainment on Emirates’ ice system, from the latest movies to TV shows, music and games. Complimentary beverages and regionally inspired meals, as well as the famed hospitality of the airline’s multicultural cabin crew, including crew from Pakistan, make up the airline’s award-winning service. Emirates also offers a generous baggage allowance of up to 35Kg in Economy Class and 40Kg in Business Class. Passengers across all cabins can stay connected throughout the flight with 20MB of free Wi-Fi data.

Emirates operates 67 weekly flights between Dubai and five cities in Pakistan: Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar and Sialkot. From the vibrant and dynamic city of Dubai, Emirates connects its customers to more than 150 destinations in 85 countries and territories including 43 destinations in Europe; 17 in the Americas; 23 in Africa; 13 in the Middle East; and 17 in South Asia.