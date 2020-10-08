UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fly Creates Buzz At VP Debate -- And Online

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 02:38 PM

Fly creates buzz at VP debate -- and online

Oh to be a fly on the wall -- or in the hair -- at Wednesday's US vice presidential debate

Salt Lake City (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Oh to be a fly on the wall -- or in the hair -- at Wednesday's US vice presidential debate.

Mike Pence received an unwelcome visitor during his showdown with Democrat Kamala Harris when a large fly perched on the vice president's white hair for two minutes, triggering an avalanche of online commentary.

Pence was discussing the somber issue of racial injustice and police reform when the winged interloper outmaneuvered the plexiglass barriers installed to prevent the spread of coronavirus and landed on the man who is just a heartbeat away from the US presidency.

And there it stayed. For. Two. Agonizing. Minutes.

A split television screen showed Harris looking at Pence while the fly basked in the spotlight, but it was not immediately clear if she saw it.

Everyone else apparently did.

Social media, perhaps in a collective lull given that the evening was far more civil than the chaotic opening clash between President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden last week, immediately pronounced the fly the winner of the debate.

"Ok, this is seriously important debate, but no one is gonna remember anything but that fly," tweeted a user named Sykersomatic.

"That fly was in Pence's hair a long time. It should quarantine," former Missouri secretary of state Jason Kander added, seemingly alluding to the rampant spread of the coronavirus through the White House's ranks.

Others suggested the critter check into Walter Reed, the military medical center just outside Washington where Trump spend three nights receiving treatment for Covid-19.

As the online banter snowballed, a new Twitter account, @MikePenceFly___, quickly racked up some 60,000 followers.

Even Biden himself got in on the action, fundraising off the insect drama.

"Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly," the Democratic nominee tweeted.

And on cue, the Joe Biden campaign store kicked into gear to offer a "Truth Over Flies Fly Swatter," for $10.

Related Topics

Police Washington Twitter White House Trump Split Man Media TV From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM approves three Special Economic zones in Sindh, ..

15 minutes ago

WAPDA chairman calls on KP chief minister

1 minute ago

Two persons killed in sargodha

2 minutes ago

Four injured as van turns turtle in Rangpur

2 minutes ago

Pakistan reports nine deaths due to Covid-19 durin ..

40 minutes ago

Russia's Patriarch Kirill Self-Isolates Due to Con ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.