UrduPoint.com

Fly Dubai Flight Proceeding To UAE, There Is No Emergency - Nepal Aviation Authority

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Fly Dubai Flight Proceeding to UAE, There Is No Emergency - Nepal Aviation Authority

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) The Fly Dubai flight 576, which reportedly caught fire after takeoff in Kathmandu on Monday, is proceeding to its destination and there is no emergency, the Nepalese Civil Aviation Authority said.

"Fly Dubai flight number 576, (Boeing 737-800) Kathmandu to Dubai flight is normal now and proceeding to her destination Dubai as per the flight plan," the aviation authority wrote on its Twitter page.

