Fly Dubai Plane Catches Fire During Takeoff From Kathmandu - Reports
Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2023 | 09:30 PM
NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) A Fly Dubai plane caught fire during takeoff from the Kathmandu airport in Nepal on Monday and is making an attempt to land, the ANI news agency reported, citing a source.
The report did not specify other details about the incident.
