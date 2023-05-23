Fly Emirates to Dubai and enjoy a complimentary night’s stay in a luxury 4* or 5* hotel

Travellers planning their summer getaway to Dubai can enjoy a complimentary stay at the iconic 25hours Hotel One Central or Novotel World Trade Centre

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23 May, 2023) Emirates has today announced an exciting new offer for travellers planning to visit Dubai this summer. Starting from 22nd May 2023 to 11th June 2023, people who purchase an Emirates return ticket in First Class or Business Class to or stopping over in Dubai, will be able to enjoy a complimentary two night stay at 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central. While for those travelling in Premium Economy Class or Economy Class, can enjoy a complimentary one night stay at Novotel World Trade Centre, Dubai.*

This special offer is valid for all return tickets to or stopping over in Dubai for more than 24 hours, for travel dates between 26th May 2023 and 31st August 2023. The offer is available on bookings made on emirates.com or Emirates call centre or ticket offices and via participating travel agents, made at least 96 hours in advance of passengers’ arrival.

Based right next to Dubai’s iconic Museum of the Future, the 5* 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central draws inspiration from traditional Bedouin culture and design, but with a modernised twist. Lose yourself in a culinary experience from North Indian Cuisines to Bavarian beer across the five amazing in-house restaurant and bars all over the hotel. If you’re looking to relax, travellers can unwind in the Extra Hour Spa, a unique, rooftop sauna that overlooks the stunning city of Dubai.

Located within the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre (DWTC), Novotel World Trade Centre, Dubai, gives off a luxurious yet homely vibe right in the heart of Dubai. Relax by the pool and enjoy signature cocktails and light meals from