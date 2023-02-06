Fly Emirates to Dubai and enjoy a free night’s stay at Fairmont The Palm

Travellers planning their next escape to Dubai and beyond who purchase an Emirates return ticket in First or Business Class can enjoy a complimentary night’s stay at one of Dubai’s most iconic hotels

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 6th, 2023) Emirates has today announced an exciting new offer for travellers planning their next winter sun escape to Dubai in partnership with Fairmont Hotels & Resorts. Starting from 30 January 2023 to 13 February 2023, travellers who purchase an Emirates return ticket in First or Business Class to or stopping over in Dubai, will be able to enjoy a complimentary night stay at Fairmont The Palm hotel.

This special offer is valid for all return tickets to or stopping over in Dubai, purchased until 13 February 2023. The offer is available on bookings made on emirates.com or via participating travel agents, for bookings made at least 72 hours in advance of passengers’ arrival.

Named after Dubai’s iconic manmade island, the Palm Jumeirah, Fairmont The Palm is the ideal luxury resort for couples and families. Offering 381 lavish rooms and suites overlooking the stunning Arabian Gulf and the incredible Dubai skyline, travellers are able to experience some of the world's finest flavours at a choice of ten restaurants and bars. Guests traveling with young ones can enjoy the “Fairmont Falcons Kids’s Club” which offers extensive activities for children from 3 years up to 15 years old in friendly and cozy surroundings while guests looking for some relaxation can indulge in a treatment in the renowned Fairmont Willow Stream Spa. The luxurious resort also includes four outdoor temperature-controlled swimming pools, private white-sand beach and a state-of-the-art health club.

Only 25 minutes from the Dubai International Airport and close enough to explore the beautiful Dubai Marina and other popular local attractions.

For additional nights, customers can book on https://www.fairmont.com/palm-dubai/offers/winter-sun-escape/ .

Explore more of Dubai with Emirates

With Emirates there is something for every traveller when visiting Dubai, particularly for those looking for a little winter sun. From sun-soaked beaches and heritage activities to world class hospitality and leisure facilities, Dubai offers a variety of world-class experiences.

My Emirates Winter Pass: Customers flying to or through Dubai can simply show their boarding pass and a valid form of identification to hundreds of retail, leisure, and dining outlets, as well as famous attractions and luxury spas, to enjoy fantastic discounts throughout Dubai and the UAE. To see all My Emirates Pass offers, please visit emirates.com/myemiratespass.

Emirates Holidays: Customers can book their holiday to Dubai through Emirates Holidays. All Emirates Holidays include flexible booking options. Whilst for even more peace of mind, Emirates Holidays' dedicated 24/7 On Holiday Service team will be there to support holidaymakers for every moment that they're away.

Skywards partners: Members of Emirates’ award-winning loyalty programme, Skywards, can earn Miles on everyday spends at retail outlets in the UAE, and redeem these Miles for reward tickets, upgrades, as well as tickets for concerts and sports events. Learn more about Emirates Skywards here: https://www.emirates.com/ae/english/skywards/.

Dubai Experience: Customers can now browse, create and book their own customised itineraries including flights, hotel stay, visits to key attractions, and other dining and leisure experiences in Dubai and the UAE, through Emirates’ Dubai Experience platform, and enjoy even more unique benefits.

Emirates has safely restarted operations to more than 130 destinations, across six continents and currently operates over 50 flights per week from Pakistan to Dubai.

For more information, visit emirates.com. Tickets can be purchased on emirates.com, Emirates Sales Office, via travel agents or through online travel agents.