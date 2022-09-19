Fly Emirates to Dubai and enjoy free tickets to the Museum of the Future, one of Dubai’s most famous landmarks

Journey through possible futures at one of the city’s biggest new attractions with this incredible offer on all bookings made until 2 October 2022

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022) Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, has launched an exciting new offer for holidaymakers planning a trip to Dubai between 22 September and 8 December 2022. From today, all Emirates customers can now enjoy a complimentary ticket to the Museum of the Future – one of the city’s most famous landmarks.

Starting today, this special offer is valid for all tickets to Dubai purchased using code MFUTURE until 2 October 2022. The offer is available on bookings made on emirates.com, Emirates Call centre or via participating travel agents, for travel from 22 September 2022 until 8 December 2022 in any cabin class.*

The complimentary ticket to The Museum of the Future entitles travellers to one admission during the working hours of the museum and must be booked on museumofthefuture.ae against a redemption code sent by Emirates prior to the planned visit and used latest by 15 December 2022. *

The Museum of the Future is the star attraction everyone’s talking about in Dubai, and are welcoming all ages to see, touch and shape our shared future. Inside an incredible building that’s been dubbed one of the most beautiful in the world, you can explore the future 50 years from now in an incredibly immersive and sensory experience.

Fly into space, explore the wonders of nature, and get closer to the technology that will change the way we live. Kids will love being Future Heroes and taking on challenge missions to create a brighter tomorrow.

Explore more of Dubai with Emirates

Emirates has safely restarted operations to more than 130 destinations, across six continents and currently operates over 53 flights per week from Pakistan to Dubai.

Whether seeking a city break, a beach getaway, a relaxing retreat, a unique desert experience, or a stopover, there is something for every traveller when visiting Dubai. From sun-soaked beaches and heritage activities to world class hospitality and leisure facilities, Dubai offers a variety of world-class experiences.

Dubai Experience: Customers can now browse, create and book their own customised itineraries including flights, hotel stay, visits to key attractions, and other dining and leisure experiences in Dubai and the UAE, through Emirates’ Dubai Experience platform, and enjoy even more unique benefits.

Members of Emirates' award-winning loyalty programme, Skywards, can earn Miles on everyday spends at retail outlets in the UAE, and redeem these Miles for reward tickets, upgrades, as well as tickets for concerts and sports events. Learn more about Emirates Skywards here: https://www.emirates.com/pk/english/skywards/.

For more information, visit emirates.com. Tickets can be purchased on emirates.com, Emirates Sales Office, via travel agents or through online travel agents.