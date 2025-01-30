Open Menu

Fly-half Prendergast Starts For Six Nations Champions Ireland Against England

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2025 | 05:40 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Sam Prendergast will start at fly-half for reigning champions Ireland when they begin their Six Nations title defence against England in Dublin on Saturday.

Prendergast, 21, has been selected for his Six Nations debut ahead of Jack Crowley, a mainstay of last year's title-winning team but now on the bench.

Interim Ireland coach Simon Easterby, in charge while Andy Farrell is seconded to the British and Irish Lions for the 2025 tour of Australia, has also recalled Ryan Baird to the back row, with Garry Ringrose preferred to Leinster team-mate Robbie Henshaw at outside centre.

Ireland (15-1)

