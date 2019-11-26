Flydubai Flight 981 Crash in 2016 Caused by Pilot Error - Interstate Aviation Committee

(@FahadShabbir)

The Flydubai Flight 981 air crash in Russia's Rostov-on-Don, which killed 62 in March 2016, occurred due to pilot error, the Moscow-based Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) said in a final report Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) The Flydubai Flight 981 air crash in Russia 's Rostov-on-Don, which killed 62 in March 2016 , occurred due to pilot error, the Moscow-based Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) said in a final report Tuesday.

"The crash of the Boeing 737-8KN A6-FDN aircraft occurred during a second go-around procedure due to incorrect configuration and piloting errors, followed by a loss by the first pilot of situational awareness at night, in instrumental weather conditions, which led to the loss of control over flight parameters and the collision of the aircraft with land," the report said.