(@FahadShabbir)

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) The Saudi air carrier flynas has launched the first program of its kind in Saudi Arabia to train airline cabin crew in sign language.

Implemented in collaboration with the Saudi Association for Hearing Impairment, this program underscores flynas' commitment to adopting sustainable initiatives that positively impact society.

The program's objective is to empower flynas' cabin crew to effectively communicate with passengers who have hearing impairments, with a specific focus on mastering sign language.

The training encompasses various stages of passenger communication, from welcoming and boarding procedures to in-flight service, including safety measures, as well as farewell procedures upon arrival.

This training enhances the dedication of the airline's cabin crew to providing the best travel experience. Flynas has previously implemented similar initiatives, including training for ground service staff and airline cabin crews on the best ways to interact with passengers with autism.