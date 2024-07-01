Open Menu

Flynas Launches Saudi Arabia's First Program To Train Airline Cabin Crew In Sign Language

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2024 | 05:30 PM

flynas launches Saudi Arabia's first program to train Airline cabin crew in sign language

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) The Saudi air carrier flynas has launched the first program of its kind in Saudi Arabia to train airline cabin crew in sign language.

Implemented in collaboration with the Saudi Association for Hearing Impairment, this program underscores flynas' commitment to adopting sustainable initiatives that positively impact society.

The program's objective is to empower flynas' cabin crew to effectively communicate with passengers who have hearing impairments, with a specific focus on mastering sign language.

The training encompasses various stages of passenger communication, from welcoming and boarding procedures to in-flight service, including safety measures, as well as farewell procedures upon arrival.

This training enhances the dedication of the airline's cabin crew to providing the best travel experience. Flynas has previously implemented similar initiatives, including training for ground service staff and airline cabin crews on the best ways to interact with passengers with autism.

Related Topics

Hearing Saudi Saudi Arabia From Best

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Outgoing envoy to US emphasizes need ..

Pakistan’s Outgoing envoy to US emphasizes need to enhance Pak-US relations

35 minutes ago
 Kohli credits wife Anushka for winning ICC T20 Wor ..

Kohli credits wife Anushka for winning ICC T20 World Cup 2024

38 minutes ago
 Anoushey Ashraf marries with Shahab Reza Mirza

Anoushey Ashraf marries with Shahab Reza Mirza

4 hours ago
 Petrol price increased by Rs7.45 per litre

Petrol price increased by Rs7.45 per litre

5 hours ago
 Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League

Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2024

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024

8 hours ago
 Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab Univ ..

Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab University

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

1 day ago
 India clinch second T20 World Cup championship tit ..

India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa

2 days ago
 PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

2 days ago

More Stories From World