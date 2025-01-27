Open Menu

Flynas Participated As The Official Carrier In The Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz International Arabian Horse Festival

Flynas participated as the official carrier in the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Arabian Horse Festival

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Saudi airline flynas participated as the official carrier in the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Arabian Horse Festival, held in Riyadh from January 23 to 25, in support of events related to purebred Arabian horse sports.

The festival is a prominent event that attracts 20,000 visitors from over 25 countries worldwide. It holds the prestigious "Title Show" classification, as recognized by the European Conference of Arab Horse Organizations (ECAHO).

The event highlights the stunning physical characteristics and harmonious movement of purebred Arabian horses while showcasing the close bond between trainers and horses, reflecting the true spirit of this sport.

Along with the exciting competitions, the event strengthens the bonds of friendship and cooperation among members of the global Arabian horse community, providing a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and exchanging experiences in Riyadh.

