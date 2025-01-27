- Home
- World
- Flynas participated as the official carrier in the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Arabian ..
Flynas Participated As The Official Carrier In The Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz International Arabian Horse Festival
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2025 | 12:40 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Saudi airline flynas participated as the official carrier in the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Arabian Horse Festival, held in Riyadh from January 23 to 25, in support of events related to purebred Arabian horse sports.
The festival is a prominent event that attracts 20,000 visitors from over 25 countries worldwide. It holds the prestigious "Title Show" classification, as recognized by the European Conference of Arab Horse Organizations (ECAHO).
The event highlights the stunning physical characteristics and harmonious movement of purebred Arabian horses while showcasing the close bond between trainers and horses, reflecting the true spirit of this sport.
Along with the exciting competitions, the event strengthens the bonds of friendship and cooperation among members of the global Arabian horse community, providing a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and exchanging experiences in Riyadh.
Recent Stories
China's manufacturing PMI at 49.1 in January
SC withdraws contempt notice against additional registrar judicial
Sharjah Ruler appoints Hoor Al Qasimi as head of SCQ
Attempts to displace Palestinians rejected, violate international law: Arab Leag ..
UAE President declares 2025 as the Year of Community
ADNOC Gas strengthens partnership with JERA Global Markets
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2025
Arab Parliament rejects any calls for displacement of Palestinian people
Egypt categorically rejects any displacement of Palestinians from their land
Emir of Kuwait receives UAE Accountability Authority President
UAE President receives Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah
More Stories From World
-
Flynas participated as the official carrier in the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Arabian ..9 minutes ago
-
China Focus: China's overall economic output continues to expand9 minutes ago
-
Riyadh Mayor attends Indian Embassy's Republic Day celebration19 minutes ago
-
310 aid trucks enter Gaza Strip19 minutes ago
-
UN Security Council calls for M23 to stop offensive in eastern DR Congo, 'external forces' withdraw28 minutes ago
-
Troubled European carmakers to talk fines and EVs with EU28 minutes ago
-
Saudi Water Authority President concludes official visit to Singapore29 minutes ago
-
W.African bloc's future uncertain as three key members quit39 minutes ago
-
Bird feathers and bloodstains found in Jeju jet engines: report59 minutes ago
-
Jennifer Lopez brings 1950s Hollywood 'diva' to Sundance indie fest2 hours ago
-
Colombia caves on deportations after Trump threats2 hours ago
-
Jennifer Lopez bring 1950s Hollywood 'diva' to Sundance indie fest2 hours ago