WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The attorneys for former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn have asked a Circuit Court to force Judge Emmet Sullivan to grant the Justice Department's dismissal of the case, a court filing revealed on Tuesday.

Sullivan, who has been the judge presiding over the case, has been considering a perjury charge against Flynn in order to prevent him from walking away free.

"This petition seeks an order directing the district court to grant the Justice Department's Motion to Dismiss its criminal case against former National Security Adviser to President Trump, Lieutenant General Michael Flynn," the filing with the Washington, DC Circuit Court said.