FM Dar, Muttaqi Agree To Foster Fraternal Ties Between Both Countries
Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Afghanistan’s Interim Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Saturday agreed to continue working together in building on fraternal bilateral relations.
“Expanding cooperation in connectivity, trade, security, counter terrorism and people to people contacts is a top priority for Pakistan,” the foreign minister posted on X, after he received a congratulatory call from Afghan minister.
