FM, ECO Sec General Discuss Regional Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2023 | 06:11 PM

AZERBAIJAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Secretary General Economic Coordination Organization (ECO)

Khusrav Noziri met in Azerbaijan on Wednesday and discussed ways to promote regional cooperation.

The meeting was held in Shusha, Azerbaijan on the sidelines of the Ministerial meeting of ECO. The foreign minister reiterated Pakistan's commitment to the vision of ECO, its goals and objectives.

The ECO secretary general appreciated Pakistan's role in promoting development and connectivity in the region.

