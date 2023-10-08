Open Menu

FM Holds Phone Call With PM, FM Of Qatar

Muhammad Irfan Published October 08, 2023 | 12:10 PM

FM holds phone call with PM, FM of Qatar

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah held a phone call with the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the State of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdurrahman Al Thani.

They, during the call, discussed the latest developments of the accelerating situation in Gaza and its surroundings, as well as ways to intensify work to stop the escalation.

