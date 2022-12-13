UrduPoint.com

FM In New York To Host Special 'G-77 And China Ministerial' Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2022 | 09:24 PM

FM in New York to host special 'G-77 and China Ministerial' meeting

Foreign Minister Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday arrived New York to host a special Ministerial meeting of the G-77 and China at the United Nations Headquarters.

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday arrived New York to host a special Ministerial meeting of the G-77 and China at the United Nations Headquarters.

On 15-16 December, the foreign minister will host and chair the conference of the G-77 and China, the largest negotiating bloc of developing countries within the UN system.

The agenda of the conference includes a discussion on multiple challenges faced by developing countries in attaining sustainable development goals (SDGs) in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, climate-induced disasters, and geopolitical developments.

The foreign minister is undertaking an official visit to the United States from 14 to 21 December.

The foreign minister's program includes multiple multilateral and bilateral engagements in New York and Washington DC, the foreign office spokesperson said in an earlier press release.

The foreign minister will meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and participate in a high-level debate at the UN Security Council on the theme of "Maintenance of International Peace and Security: New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism" to be held on 14 December.

He will travel to Washington DC on 19 December where he would hold meetings with high-level government officials, congressional leaders, Pakistani-American businessmen, and community members. He will also engage with the think tanks and the media.

"During his official meetings, bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest will be discussed to carry forward the momentum in Pakistan-US bilateral relations, particularly in areas of trade, investment, climate resilience and economic development," it was further added.

The foreign minister will also share Pakistan's perspective on climate change, and sensitize his interlocutors on the colossal damage inflicted by climate-induced floods in Pakistan and the post-flood reconstruction and rehabilitation plan of the government of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Foreign Office United Nations China Washington Visit New York United States December Media From Government Share

Recent Stories

Russia's Rosatom to Test Fuel for Pilot Nuclear Re ..

Russia's Rosatom to Test Fuel for Pilot Nuclear Reactor in 2023

2 minutes ago
 Share of Russian Gas in Austrian Imports Cut from ..

Share of Russian Gas in Austrian Imports Cut from 80% to 20% - Austrian Chancell ..

2 minutes ago
 Fiji votes under media blackout

Fiji votes under media blackout

2 minutes ago
 Dr. Sania Nishtar visits Govt School for Blind Stu ..

Dr. Sania Nishtar visits Govt School for Blind Students

2 minutes ago
 Late Rahimullah Yousafzai honoured with life time ..

Late Rahimullah Yousafzai honoured with life time achievement award

10 minutes ago
 SNGPL disconnects 23 meters over compressors usage ..

SNGPL disconnects 23 meters over compressors usage

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.