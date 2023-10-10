Open Menu

FM Jilani Arrives Azerbaijan To Attend COM- ECO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2023 | 05:46 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Tuesday arrived in Shusha, Azerbaijan to attend the 27th Meeting of Council of Ministers (COM) of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

Foreign Minister Jilani will address the Council of Ministers (COM) and hold bilateral meetings with participating ministers of member states and other dignitaries on the sidelines of the event, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in an earlier press statement.

At the 27th COM, the member states will discuss the promotion of sustainable economic development of the ECO region through trade and economic cooperation and mutual assistance in social, cultural, technical and scientific fields.

The Theme of this year’s event is “Green Transition and Interconnectivity”.

As the policy-making forum of the ECO, the Council of Ministers approves the decisions and the annual work plan of the Organization, it was added.

As a founding member, Pakistan remains strongly committed to ECO’s aims and objectives and has remained at the forefront of all major ECO initiatives/agreements such as the ECO Trade Agreement (ECOTA) and the ECO Transit Transport Framework Agreement (ECOTTFA), the spokesperson said.

