FM receives phone call from Deputy PM & FM of Jordan

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received a phone call from the Deputy Prime Minister (PM) and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Dr. Ayman Safadi.

They discussed, during the call, the latest developments in the situation in Gaza and its surroundings and working to stop the escalation between the two sides.