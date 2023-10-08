FM speaks by phone with U.S. Secretary of State

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah spoke by phone with the U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

They discussed, during the call, developments in the unprecedented situation in Gaza and its surroundings and the necessity to work to immediately stop the escalation, stressing the Kingdom’s rejection of targeting civilians in any way and the need for all parties to respect international humanitarian law.

Prince Faisal stressed the need for joint efforts to calm the situation and to avoid further violence.