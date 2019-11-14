UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FM Urges International Community To Stop Israeli Aggression On Gaza

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 03:15 PM

FM urges international community to stop Israeli aggression on Gaza

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, Wednesday called on the international community to immediately stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza and to restore the Palestinians' right to freedom and statehood

AMMAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, Wednesday called on the international community to immediately stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza and to restore the Palestinians' right to freedom and statehood.

Safadi said in a tweet on "Twitter" that the continuation of the Israeli occupation has caused all tension and violence, adding, "Israel will not achieve security by assaulting Gaza."He stressed that "security for all is possible through ending the Israeli occupation, and the settlement of the conflict on the basis of a two-state solution in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions."

Related Topics

Israel Twitter Gaza All

Recent Stories

Small scale earthquake in Islamabad, KPK areas

15 minutes ago

Twin Blasts at Ammo Depot in Southeastern Turkey I ..

6 minutes ago

UN says escalation in Gaza highly "dangerous"

6 minutes ago

Role of Nawaz, Zardari vanished from Pakistani pol ..

6 minutes ago

Pesco team removes 50 direct hooks in Peshawar, No ..

6 minutes ago

Second hand clothes require second thought before ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.