FM urges international community to stop Israeli aggression on Gaza

AMMAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, Wednesday called on the international community to immediately stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza and to restore the Palestinians' right to freedom and statehood.

Safadi said in a tweet on "Twitter" that the continuation of the Israeli occupation has caused all tension and violence, adding, "Israel will not achieve security by assaulting Gaza."He stressed that "security for all is possible through ending the Israeli occupation, and the settlement of the conflict on the basis of a two-state solution in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions."