FMs meeting mechanism offers strong support for stable Afghanistan: Qin Gang

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang has said that the foreign ministers' meeting mechanism on the Afghan issue acts as a core coordinating force and offers strong support for a stable Afghanistan

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang has said that the foreign ministers' meeting mechanism on the Afghan issue acts as a core coordinating force and offers strong support for a stable Afghanistan.

Qin Gang chaired this meeting and it was attended by his counterparts of Pakistan, Russia, and Iran, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during his briefing.

Going forward, we need to reject the cold war mentality, bloc confrontation, stay committed to the principle of state's indivisibility, take the root cause of problems, take a holistic approach and uphold mutual respect and mutual consultation and friendly dialogue to guide the Afghan Taliban to adopt a moderate and prudent policy and facilitate the international community to help its economy and embark on a path of modernisation and make a clean break with terrorist forces.

He said an important consensus was reached. First, respect Afghanistan's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity and support the country in pursuing a political future and developmental path based on Afghan-owned and Afghan-led.

Second, we urge the interim government to take more visible measures to dismantle terrorism and all sorts of terrorist groups and prevent its soil to be used by any terrorist forces and protect foreigners' security and legitimate rights and interests.

"We also call upon the Afghan authority to form an inclusive government and protect all people's rights. We stress that the US and its allies are responsible for the current difficulties in the country and they need to lift unilateral sanctions over its overseas assets and refrain from establishing military bases in and around Afghanistan."� We also call upon the international community to also help the country and also help it adopt drug substitution programs. Also, we uphold all diplomatic steps for a political settlement, especially under the UN, SCO, and under Moscow format. Qin Gang also stressed that Afghan Taliban should protect women's rights and hope that the policies related will be implemented.

The international community should look at the Afghan issue in an objective and balanced light. There needs to be a comprehensive and systemic solution. China calls upon the international community to help Afghanistan grow its economy and provide humanitarian assistance and through dialogue and communication guide the authorities to adopt moderate and prudent policies to better protect the rights, and interests of women, children and ethnic groups of Afghanistan.

The Chinese foreign minister also talked about the US policy in Afghanistan and stressed that the US failure ion Afghanistan is manifold. It was a political failure. Its attempts at a democratic transition failed according to the Afghan local conditions. And it is also a counter-terrorism failure.

Terrorism went from bad to worse in Afghanistan. The number of Afghan terror groups have increased to more than 20 today.

The troop withdrawal of the US does not mean that it should shirk its responsibility. The US should draw a lesson from what happened in Afghanistan and change its course. The US should not judge nor interfere in other countries' systems nor should it attempt to reset military forces in Afghanistan.

He said that Qin Gang attended a meeting which was chaired by the FM of Uzbekistan, attended by counterpart officials of Russia, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Pakistan.

Qin Gang stated that the situation in Afghanistan is in a crucial stage of transformation. The international community, especially the neighbouring countries need to put more resources into the country.

They need to show friendly and good neighbourliness and help Afghanistan overcome difficulties and realise steady development.

First, we need to crack down on terrorist forces, and deepen cooperation to win drug control and refugees. Second, we need to urge the US to step up its responsibility, lift unilateral sanctions and release assets.

Third, we need to call on Afghan Taliban to form an inclusive government and show more inclusiveness and progress in its policies. Fourth, we need to step up practical cooperation and support Afghanistan's integration into the region.

Qin Gang said that China will continue to play its part and work with neighbouring countries to deepen mutual trust, friendship among countries and jointly work for the proper settlement of the Afghan issue to promote regional security and common development.

All countries believe that they should step up cooperation and cooperation, and all sides should communicate with the Afghan interim government and encourage it to fulfill its commitments, protect women's rights, grow economy and protect and improve people's livelihood, and respond to neighbouring countries' major concerns, crack down on terrorism and drug trafficking.

All sides oppose external interference in Afghanistan's security and regional security and stability, and oppose relevant countries who are responsible for this situation, escaping their responsibilities.

The Samarkand Declaration was released. Qin Gang also met with the Russian Foreign Minister and the Acting FM of the Afghan Interim government.

China and Russia agreed to step up coordination and cooperation in SCO and BRICS etc. and work together for a multipolar world and greater democracy in international relations, make synergy between BRI and EUEA, and work for early harvest.

The acting FM of the Afghan interim government thanked China for its political support on Afghanistan and said that Afghan Taliban appreciates and welcomes China's position paper on the Afghan issue, respects China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, understands China's security concerns, and would not allow Afghan soil to be used by any force to harm China's interests, and protect Chinese citizens and organizations in Afghanistan and take part in BRI and advance cooperation.