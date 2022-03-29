UrduPoint.com

FMs Of Afghanistan's Neighbouring Countries' Meeting Of Great Significance: Prof Cheng

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2022 | 12:43 PM

The third meeting of the foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighbouring countries on Afghanistan is of great significance at a critical time for the situation in land lock country

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :The third meeting of the foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighbouring countries on Afghanistan is of great significance at a critical time for the situation in land lock country.

Following the Islamabad and Tehran meetings, the third meeting of the foreign ministers will be held in Tunxi, Central China's Anhui Province, on March 30-31.

At the moment, the development of the situation in Afghanistan not only is closely related to Afghanistan's neighbouring countries, but also has an impact on the whole world. Therefore, it is the shared and collective responsibility of the international community to guide Afghanistan in the right direction.

These views were expressed by Cheng Xizhong, visiting Professor of Southwest University of Political Science and Law and Senior Fellow of the Charhar Institute in a statement on Tuesday.

Prof. Cheng, who is also former Chinese Defense Attach's in South Asian countries, opined that now the Afghan Taliban government is an objective reality. Solving the Afghan issues is inseparable from close cooperation with the Afghan Taliban government. The continuation of sanctions will only lead to the deterioration of the situation in Afghanistan, which must be fully recognized by the United States and the western community.

He pointed out that it is necessary for Afghanistan's neighbours to build further consensus on the Afghan issue, study how to promote peace and stability in Afghanistan, and how to push the international community to jointly help the Afghan people overcome the humanitarian crisis. However, it must be pointed out that the current situation in Afghanistan is caused by the 20-year war of the United States, and the United States has the Primary responsibility in solving the humanitarian crisis and rebuilding Afghanistan.

He insisted that on the issue of Afghanistan, the world community should adopt a positive attitude and make sustained efforts. Failure is not an option. If the world community fails again, it will result in a fresh influx of refugees, enhanced space for terrorism, and a rise in drug trafficking.

Only through dialogue with the Afghan Taliban government, can the world community promote the Afghan side to build an open and inclusive political structure, pursue moderate and stable domestic and foreign policies, and effectively fight terrorism, Prof. Cheng concluded.

