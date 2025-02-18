FM's Of Pakistan & China Discuss Range Of Issues, Including Global And Regional
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2025 | 10:54 PM
The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Tuesday exchanged views with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the entire range of bilateral relations, including China Pakistan Economic Corridore (CPEC), when they met on the sidelines of the UN Security Council meeting on multilateralism
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Tuesday exchanged views with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the entire range of bilateral relations, including China Pakistan Economic Corridore (CPEC), when they met on the sidelines of the UN Security Council meeting on multilateralism.
A press release of the Pakistan Mission said the two leaders also discussed "global and regional issues of shared interest" in a cordial atmosphere.
Expressing satisfaction at the positive trajectory of bilateral relations, the DPM/FM said that friendship with China is the cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy, pointing out unanimous support in the country for further enhancement of bilateral ties.
Reaffirming Pakistan’s support to China on its core issues, Senator Dar said that Pakistan-China cooperation is pivotal for regional peace and stability and prosperity.
Thanking China for its steadfast and continued support to Pakistan’s integrity, sovereignty and core issues, including Jammu and Kashmir dispute, the DPM/FM reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm resolve to further elevate bilateral relations with China to a higher levels of cooperation and collaboration.
On his part, Foreign Minister Wang said that China accorded a special significance to Pakistan in its foreign policy, including its role as a non-permanent member of the Security Council.
China would continue to firmly support Pakistan on its core issues and socio-economic development. He emphasized that guided by the vision of the leadership and aspirations of the people of two countries, China would continue to enhance its ironclad ties with Pakistan for safeguarding the shared interests of the two countries.
The two sides also discussed speedy implementation of phase-II of CPEC and expressed satisfaction at its steady development. The two sides agreed to further expand cooperation under CPEC for harnessing its shared benefits.
Both leaders also agreed to maintain close strategic communication and coordination on important issues, and enhance their cooperation at the multilateral forums, the press release said.
APP/ift
Recent Stories
Khor Kalba Mangrove Centre joins Wetlands Link International
Four matches concluded in 1st Nighat Omar T-20 cricket tournament
KP police honors brave officers for counter-terrorism efforts
FM's of Pakistan & China discuss range of issues, including global and regional
Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan felicitates Japanese emperor on hi ..
ADASI launches next-gen GPS-less navigation, secure flight control to strengthen ..
Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs MoUs with Hanwha, LIG of Korea to collabora ..
'China Travel with Chinese Films' project launched to attract international visi ..
Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs LoI with Korean Defense Agency of Technolog ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends 2nd day of IDEX and NAVDEX 2025
Two arrested, including PO, involved in human trafficking, visa fraud
Khalifa Fund sponsors 6 ventures at IDEX 2025
More Stories From World
-
FM's of Pakistan & China discuss range of issues, including global and regional2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan call for upholding multilateralism, emphasizes UNSC implement Kashmir, Palestine resolution ..27 minutes ago
-
At least 30 killed after Bolivia bus plunges into ravine1 hour ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi visits Taihe Institute, discusses ways to fortify iron brotherhood40 minutes ago
-
UK court backs £3 bn loan for indebted Thames Water3 hours ago
-
German auto supplier Continental to cut 3,000 more jobs3 hours ago
-
Over 200 killed in three-day Sudan paramilitary assault: lawyer group3 hours ago
-
China, Pakistan strengthen renewable energy ties with strategic agreement6 hours ago
-
Punjab Home Dept forms provincial committee7 hours ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Venture Global Inc.7 hours ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Venture Global Inc.7 hours ago
-
Kazakhstan mine collapse kills seven8 hours ago