FM's Of Pakistan & China Discuss Range Of Issues, Including Global And Regional

FM's of Pakistan & China discuss range of issues, including global and regional

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Tuesday exchanged views with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the entire range of bilateral relations, including China Pakistan Economic Corridore (CPEC), when they met on the sidelines of the UN Security Council meeting on multilateralism

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Tuesday exchanged views with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the entire range of bilateral relations, including China Pakistan Economic Corridore (CPEC), when they met on the sidelines of the UN Security Council meeting on multilateralism.

A press release of the Pakistan Mission said the two leaders also discussed "global and regional issues of shared interest" in a cordial atmosphere.

Expressing satisfaction at the positive trajectory of bilateral relations, the DPM/FM said that friendship with China is the cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy, pointing out unanimous support in the country for further enhancement of bilateral ties.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s support to China on its core issues, Senator Dar said that Pakistan-China cooperation is pivotal for regional peace and stability and prosperity.

Thanking China for its steadfast and continued support to Pakistan’s integrity, sovereignty and core issues, including Jammu and Kashmir dispute, the DPM/FM reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm resolve to further elevate bilateral relations with China to a higher levels of cooperation and collaboration.

On his part, Foreign Minister Wang said that China accorded a special significance to Pakistan in its foreign policy, including its role as a non-permanent member of the Security Council.

China would continue to firmly support Pakistan on its core issues and socio-economic development. He emphasized that guided by the vision of the leadership and aspirations of the people of two countries, China would continue to enhance its ironclad ties with Pakistan for safeguarding the shared interests of the two countries.

The two sides also discussed speedy implementation of phase-II of CPEC and expressed satisfaction at its steady development. The two sides agreed to further expand cooperation under CPEC for harnessing its shared benefits.

Both leaders also agreed to maintain close strategic communication and coordination on important issues, and enhance their cooperation at the multilateral forums, the press release said.

