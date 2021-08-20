UrduPoint.com

Focusing On Results Of US Campaign In Afghanistan Not In Russia's Interests - Putin

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 08:56 PM

Although the US and NATO actions in Afghanistan cannot be qualified as successful, Russia is not interested in "dwelling" on the results of this campaign, as it wants the situation to stabilize, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) Although the US and NATO actions in Afghanistan cannot be qualified as successful, Russia is not interested in "dwelling" on the results of this campaign, as it wants the situation to stabilize, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"The operation in Afghanistan certainly cannot be described as successful, but this is not in our interests to dwell on it and say this was some kind of failure. We were interested in seeing a stable situation in the country. But today it is as it is," Putin said at a press conference following negotiations with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Russia, the United States and the European Union must do everything possible to normalize the situation in Afghanistan, the president emphasized.

