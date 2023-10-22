Open Menu

Fog Stops World Cup Match At Dharamsala

Sumaira FH Published October 22, 2023 | 08:40 PM

Fog stops World Cup match at Dharamsala

Dharamsala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) Thick fog stopped play in the cricket World Cup clash between India and New Zealand at Dharamsala in the shadows of the Himalayas on Sunday.

India was 100-2 in 15.4 overs when umpires took the players off the field at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.

Virat Kohli, on seven, and Shreyas Iyer, on 21, were batting with India needing another 174 runs to win the game and maintain their unbeaten streak.

Play eventually resumed after a stoppage of around 10 minutes.

Rohit Sharma, who hit 46, and Shubman Gill, who made 26, started strongly before Lockie Ferguson removed the two openers in his first two overs.

Earlier Daryl Mitchell hit 130 to guide New Zealand to 273 all out after being invited to bat first.

Related Topics

India Cricket World Guide Mitchell Virat Kohli Shreyas Iyer Sunday All New Zealand

Recent Stories

2nd Digital Publishing Forum begins Wednesday in D ..

2nd Digital Publishing Forum begins Wednesday in Dubai

1 hour ago
 19th International Education Show concludes record ..

19th International Education Show concludes recording 25,000+ visitors

1 hour ago
 DP World signs 30-year concession to operate multi ..

DP World signs 30-year concession to operate multi-purpose Dar Es Salaam Port in ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President and Singaporean Prime Minister discu ..

UAE President and Singaporean Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations

2 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets Prime Minister of Singa ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets Prime Minister of Singapore, explores strengthening b ..

2 hours ago
 HBMSU, Knowledge E forge strategic partnership

HBMSU, Knowledge E forge strategic partnership

3 hours ago
EHS, Burjeel Hospital for Advanced Surgery partner ..

EHS, Burjeel Hospital for Advanced Surgery partner to enhance healthcare for pub ..

4 hours ago
 UAE President receives Prime Minister of Singapore ..

UAE President receives Prime Minister of Singapore in official reception ceremon ..

5 hours ago
 Dubai to host annual conference on clinical micro ..

Dubai to host annual conference on clinical microbiology 3-5 November

5 hours ago
 Toulouse Racecourse to host Sheikh Zayed bin Sult ..

Toulouse Racecourse to host Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Cup (Gr1 PA) Mond ..

6 hours ago
 RTA completes 72% of construction on internal road ..

RTA completes 72% of construction on internal roads at Margham, Lehbab, Al Lesai ..

7 hours ago
 FCCI Secretary General, Deputy Prime Minister of F ..

FCCI Secretary General, Deputy Prime Minister of Fiji discuss ways to strengthen ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World