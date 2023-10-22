Fog stops World Cup match at Dharamsala

Dharamsala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) Thick fog stopped play in the cricket World Cup clash between India and New Zealand at Dharamsala in the shadows of the Himalayas on Sunday.

India was 100-2 in 15.4 overs when umpires took the players off the field at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.

Virat Kohli, on seven, and Shreyas Iyer, on 21, were batting with India needing another 174 runs to win the game and maintain their unbeaten streak.

Play eventually resumed after a stoppage of around 10 minutes.

Rohit Sharma, who hit 46, and Shubman Gill, who made 26, started strongly before Lockie Ferguson removed the two openers in his first two overs.

Earlier Daryl Mitchell hit 130 to guide New Zealand to 273 all out after being invited to bat first.