Fokker 100 Planes Not Used In Russia - Source

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 09:30 AM

Fokker 100 Planes Not Used in Russia - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Fokker 100 planes, similar to the jet that crashed on Friday near the airport of the Kazakh city of Almaty, are not used in Russia, a source close to Russia's Federal Transport Agency Rosaviatsiya told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the Kazakh Interior Ministry said that nine people died and nine more were injured in the crash, which took place soon after the take-off. According to the airport of Almaty, 95 passengers and five crew members were on board the plane, which belonged to the Bek Air airline and was heading from Almaty for the capital of Nur-Sultan.

"Fokker 100 planes are not used in Russia," the source said.

The deadliest crash, involving Fokker 100 planes, took place on October 31, 1996, in the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo. The incident left 99 people dead.

