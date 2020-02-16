UrduPoint.com
Follow-up Committee On Libya To Meet Next Time In Rome In March - Maas

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 05:30 PM

Follow-up Committee on Libya to Meet Next Time in Rome in March - Maas

MUNICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2020) The next meeting of the International Follow-up Committee on Libya will take place in Rome in March, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Sunday.

"In March the next meeting is due to take place and will take place in Rome," he said at a briefing after the top diplomats of the participant-nations of the Berlin conference on Libya met on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

The committee is means to unite diplomatic and technical efforts to implement the agreements penned in the January conference.

