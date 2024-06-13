Fonseca Named As New AC Milan Coach
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2024 | 04:50 PM
Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Former Roma coach Paulo Fonseca is to return to Italy as the new boss of AC Milan, the Serie A runners-up announced on Thursday.
"Milan's new coach will be Paulo Fonseca," said former Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, representing the owner, at a press conference.
Fonseca, 51, who has signed a three-year contract, has been with French club Lille since 2022.
He succeeds Stefano Pioli, who was sacked at the end of the 2023-24 season after five seasons in charge.
"We studied very carefully what he did, how he prepared his matches," said Ibrahimovic, who had two spells as a player with the club, ending his on-field career with Milan in 2023.
"We want him to bring his identity of game, his offensive style to our team, to our players.
"After five years we wanted something new, with all respect to Stefano Pioli."
Born in Nampula, Mozambique, in 1973, Fonseca began his coaching career in Portugal with stints at Pacos de Ferreira, Porto and Braga before spending three years at Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk, where he won seven trophies and finished with a record of 103 wins in 139 matches.
In 2019, he took over at Roma, whom he led to fifth and seventh in Serie A, before heading to Lille, taking them to fifth and fourth in Ligue 1 and guiding them into Europe in both seasons he had in France.
Milan are coming off a trophy-less season -- their 19th league title came in 2022 -- where they were second best by some distance to city rivals Inter who won the title.
They were eliminated from the Champions League at the group stage, finishing third behind Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain and lost to AS Roma in the quarter-finals of the Europa League
The announcement marks Fonseca the second big managerial change in Italy in two days.
On Wednesday, Juventus named Thiago Motta as their successor to Massimiliano Allegri who was sacked last month.
jr/cyj/mdm/bsp/gj/
Recent Stories
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks
PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024
PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues
Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded
Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division
More Stories From World
-
Shevchenko hopes Euro 2024 will remind world of Ukraine's pain2 minutes ago
-
Saudi Scouts Association offers diverse opportunities for 4,200 volunteers during Hajj3 minutes ago
-
President of Ukraine leaves Jeddah12 minutes ago
-
Leather products exhibition opens in west Afghanistan22 minutes ago
-
South Korea says 'closely watching Putin's preparations' to visit North22 minutes ago
-
Hajj 2024: 2.5mln pilgrims begin sacred journey for Divine forgiveness, blessings on Friday32 minutes ago
-
China unveils rules for fair competition reviews32 minutes ago
-
Italy's premier kicks off G7 summit to discuss global issues, Ukraine, Mideast43 minutes ago
-
Swiss govt hit by cyberattack ahead of Ukraine peace summit52 minutes ago
-
Juventus appoint former PSG, Italy player Thiago Motta as new head coach52 minutes ago
-
South Korea says 'closely watching Putin's preparations' to visit North1 hour ago
-
French citizen Louis Arnaud held in Iran arrives in Paris1 hour ago