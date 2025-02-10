Fonseca Notches First Win In Charge Of Lyon
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2025 | 12:20 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Paulo Fonseca oversaw his first win as Lyon coach on Sunday as his new side thrashed Reims 4-0 to climb back into the European places in Ligue 1.
Nicolas Tagliafico put Lyon in front late in the first half from an assist by Corentin Tolisso, who doubled their lead from a Rayan Cherki free-kick midway through the second half.
Cherki got the third goal and Georgian international Georges Mikautadze completed the scoring in stoppage time after Reims had been reduced to 10 men with the sending-off of Patrick Zabi.
Lyon lost 3-2 at Marseille last weekend in former AC Milan coach Fonseca's first game at the helm after replacing the sacked Pierre Sage.
This result, a first win in eight games in all competitions, lifts Lyon back up to sixth place.
Reims, playing their first league game under new coach Samba Diawara, are 14th, four points above the bottom three.
Marseille play later at Angers, where a win will see Roberto De Zerbi's side move six points clear in second place.
Marseille are 13 points behind league leaders Paris Saint-Germain, who thrashed Monaco 4-1 on Friday.
Also on Sunday, Strasbourg beat bottom side Montpellier 2-0 with Dutch forward Emanuel Emegha scoring his ninth league goal of the season, his sixth in six games.
Toulouse came from behind twice to draw 2-2 away at Auxerre, who are without a win in nine Ligue 1 outings.
as/pb
Recent Stories
Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race at Al ..
Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid crowns winners of Mohammed Bin Rashi ..
AMAN Dialogue 2025 Kicks Off in Karachi, Focuses on Maritime Security and Blue E ..
China deepens market-oriented reform for on-grid price of new energy power gener ..
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Two-Day Official Visit to United Arab E ..
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Offers Condolences on the Passing Away of His Hig ..
From Dubai to Osaka: UAE inspires world with its unique Expo experience
Georgetown University, DMC to host ‘Dubai Rising: Building Tomorrow’s Global ..
Day Zero of World Governments Summit 2025 kicks off tomorrow
Ministry of Finance participates in WGS 2025 with dynamic agenda
Austria launches 'Industrial Hydrogen Valley' to decarbonise industry
Two Palestinian women, child killed by Israeli forces in Tulkarm
More Stories From World
-
Fonseca notches first win in charge of Lyon6 minutes ago
-
Six Nations kings Ireland again prove too much for Scotland6 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results6 minutes ago
-
AMAN Dialogue 2025 Kicks Off in Karachi, Focuses on Maritime Security and Blue Economy48 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Rotterdam ATP result1 hour ago
-
Swiss vote rejects placing ecology at heart of constitution1 hour ago
-
Alcaraz muscles past De Minaur for Rotterdam Open title1 hour ago
-
Man detained after multiple stabbing in Dublin1 hour ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table2 hours ago
-
Tributes for Namibian independence leader Nujoma, dead at 952 hours ago
-
Sabalenka 'fully recovered' from Australian Open final loss2 hours ago
-
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Offers Condolences on the Passing Away of His Highness Prince Karim A ..2 hours ago