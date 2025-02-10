Fonseca notches first win in charge of Lyon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Paulo Fonseca oversaw his first win as Lyon coach on Sunday as his new side thrashed Reims 4-0 to climb back into the European places in Ligue 1.

Nicolas Tagliafico put Lyon in front late in the first half from an assist by Corentin Tolisso, who doubled their lead from a Rayan Cherki free-kick midway through the second half.

Cherki got the third goal and Georgian international Georges Mikautadze completed the scoring in stoppage time after Reims had been reduced to 10 men with the sending-off of Patrick Zabi.

Lyon lost 3-2 at Marseille last weekend in former AC Milan coach Fonseca's first game at the helm after replacing the sacked Pierre Sage.

This result, a first win in eight games in all competitions, lifts Lyon back up to sixth place.

Reims, playing their first league game under new coach Samba Diawara, are 14th, four points above the bottom three.

Marseille play later at Angers, where a win will see Roberto De Zerbi's side move six points clear in second place.

Marseille are 13 points behind league leaders Paris Saint-Germain, who thrashed Monaco 4-1 on Friday.

Also on Sunday, Strasbourg beat bottom side Montpellier 2-0 with Dutch forward Emanuel Emegha scoring his ninth league goal of the season, his sixth in six games.

Toulouse came from behind twice to draw 2-2 away at Auxerre, who are without a win in nine Ligue 1 outings.

as/pb