Open Menu

Fonseca Notches First Win In Charge Of Lyon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2025 | 12:20 AM

Fonseca notches first win in charge of Lyon

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Paulo Fonseca oversaw his first win as Lyon coach on Sunday as his new side thrashed Reims 4-0 to climb back into the European places in Ligue 1.

Nicolas Tagliafico put Lyon in front late in the first half from an assist by Corentin Tolisso, who doubled their lead from a Rayan Cherki free-kick midway through the second half.

Cherki got the third goal and Georgian international Georges Mikautadze completed the scoring in stoppage time after Reims had been reduced to 10 men with the sending-off of Patrick Zabi.

Lyon lost 3-2 at Marseille last weekend in former AC Milan coach Fonseca's first game at the helm after replacing the sacked Pierre Sage.

This result, a first win in eight games in all competitions, lifts Lyon back up to sixth place.

Reims, playing their first league game under new coach Samba Diawara, are 14th, four points above the bottom three.

Marseille play later at Angers, where a win will see Roberto De Zerbi's side move six points clear in second place.

Marseille are 13 points behind league leaders Paris Saint-Germain, who thrashed Monaco 4-1 on Friday.

Also on Sunday, Strasbourg beat bottom side Montpellier 2-0 with Dutch forward Emanuel Emegha scoring his ninth league goal of the season, his sixth in six games.

Toulouse came from behind twice to draw 2-2 away at Auxerre, who are without a win in nine Ligue 1 outings.

as/pb

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Salam Cycling Champ ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race at Al ..

41 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid crowns ..

Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid crowns winners of Mohammed Bin Rashi ..

41 minutes ago
 AMAN Dialogue 2025 Kicks Off in Karachi, Focuses o ..

AMAN Dialogue 2025 Kicks Off in Karachi, Focuses on Maritime Security and Blue E ..

48 minutes ago
 China deepens market-oriented reform for on-grid p ..

China deepens market-oriented reform for on-grid price of new energy power gener ..

1 hour ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Two-Day O ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Two-Day Official Visit to United Arab E ..

2 hours ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Offers Condolences ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Offers Condolences on the Passing Away of His Hig ..

2 hours ago
From Dubai to Osaka: UAE inspires world with its u ..

From Dubai to Osaka: UAE inspires world with its unique Expo experience

3 hours ago
 Georgetown University, DMC to host ‘Dubai Rising ..

Georgetown University, DMC to host ‘Dubai Rising: Building Tomorrow’s Global ..

3 hours ago
 Day Zero of World Governments Summit 2025 kicks of ..

Day Zero of World Governments Summit 2025 kicks off tomorrow

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance participates in WGS 2025 with ..

Ministry of Finance participates in WGS 2025 with dynamic agenda

3 hours ago
 Austria launches 'Industrial Hydrogen Valley' to d ..

Austria launches 'Industrial Hydrogen Valley' to decarbonise industry

3 hours ago
 Two Palestinian women, child killed by Israeli for ..

Two Palestinian women, child killed by Israeli forces in Tulkarm

3 hours ago

More Stories From World