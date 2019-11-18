UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Food And Fuel Shortages As Death Toll Mounts In Bolivia

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 01:20 PM

Food and fuel shortages as death toll mounts in Bolivia

Bolivian officials have flown basic provisions into the capital, La Paz, amid reports of food and fuel shortages.The system, which officials want to roll out elsewhere, is a move to bypass road blockades erected by supporters of former President Evo Morales

LA PAZ (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th November, 2019) Bolivian officials have flown basic provisions into the capital, La Paz, amid reports of food and fuel shortages.The system, which officials want to roll out elsewhere, is a move to bypass road blockades erected by supporters of former President Evo Morales.

Mr Morales resigned on 10 November and later fled to Mexico after facing claims of electoral fraud.At least 23 people have been confirmed dead in ongoing political unrest.Interim President Jeanine ��ez, who is herself facing calls to resign, said on Sunday that she would call new "transparent" elections soon to help re-establish the country's "democratic credibility".The former deputy speaker of the Senate, who is a fierce critic of Mr Morales, declared herself interim leader on Tuesday after the president left the country.

Her predecessor faced protests over accusations he rigged a vote on October 20 to win re-election.Jean Arnault, a UN envoy, has called for figures on both sides of the political divide to take part in crisis talks this week.

It came after UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet warned Saturday that violence in the country could "spin out of control".There were long lines on the streets of La Paz on Sunday to get basic supplies such as chicken, according to Reuters news agency.

Presidency minister Jerjes Justiniano said the government has introduced an "air bridge" system to bypass road blocks in La Paz and it was hoping to do the same in other cities.Protests have continued in many places, particularly around Cochabamba, where violent clashes between security forces and coca growers left nine dead on Friday.

Related Topics

Dead Senate United Nations Vote Road La Paz Cochabamba Same Mexico October November Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed suffe ..

10 minutes ago

U.S. pressuring S. Korea, Japan to renew intel-sha ..

3 minutes ago

2 brothers among 3 killed in road mishaps in Sargo ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

19 minutes ago

SAARC CCI President, SVP congratulate Sri Lankan ..

3 minutes ago

Hong Kong Court Rules Mask Ban Is Unconstitutional

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.