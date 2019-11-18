Food and fuel shortages as death toll mounts in Bolivia

Bolivian officials have flown basic provisions into the capital, La Paz, amid reports of food and fuel shortages.The system, which officials want to roll out elsewhere, is a move to bypass road blockades erected by supporters of former President Evo Morales

LA PAZ (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th November, 2019) Bolivian officials have flown basic provisions into the capital, La Paz, amid reports of food and fuel shortages.The system, which officials want to roll out elsewhere, is a move to bypass road blockades erected by supporters of former President Evo Morales.

Mr Morales resigned on 10 November and later fled to Mexico after facing claims of electoral fraud.At least 23 people have been confirmed dead in ongoing political unrest.Interim President Jeanine ��ez, who is herself facing calls to resign, said on Sunday that she would call new "transparent" elections soon to help re-establish the country's "democratic credibility".The former deputy speaker of the Senate, who is a fierce critic of Mr Morales, declared herself interim leader on Tuesday after the president left the country.

Her predecessor faced protests over accusations he rigged a vote on October 20 to win re-election.Jean Arnault, a UN envoy, has called for figures on both sides of the political divide to take part in crisis talks this week.

It came after UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet warned Saturday that violence in the country could "spin out of control".There were long lines on the streets of La Paz on Sunday to get basic supplies such as chicken, according to Reuters news agency.

Presidency minister Jerjes Justiniano said the government has introduced an "air bridge" system to bypass road blocks in La Paz and it was hoping to do the same in other cities.Protests have continued in many places, particularly around Cochabamba, where violent clashes between security forces and coca growers left nine dead on Friday.