Food Crisis 'Critical' For Low-Income Nations, Threatens Fiscal Balances - IMF

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2023 | 09:28 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Food issues brought on by the Ukraine conflict are critical for low-income countries, putting pressure on their fiscal balances and, coupled with other factors, elevating risks of debt crises, Paulo Medas, division chief at the IMF's Fiscal Affairs Department, told Sputnik.

"For us the concern is the disruption, especially on food prices, food supply. That's critical for low-income countries - that's, I think, a problem," Medas said on the sidelines of the IMF-World Bank spring meetings.

This affects fiscal balances as "governments need to spend more money to help households," the official noted.

"So that increases, puts pressure on deficits," he said.

Asked whether the current food crisis could lead to debt distress in low-income countries, Medas said it depends on the country and its fiscal space.

"It's not just one factor. It's difficult to isolate one specific factor. This depends on country by country. Depending on fiscal space they have," the IMF official explained. "It puts pressure exactly on the deficits. There are the factors like global financial conditions, rising interest rates, depreciation of currencies of many of these countries. Several factors are pushing that high."

