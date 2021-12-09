Food Crisis in Mali Leaves 1.2 Million People Facing Hunger - NGOs

The severity of the food crisis in Mali has increased threefold over the year, with 1.2 million people now facing hunger, the highest since 2012, a coalition of 22 humanitarian organizations working in the country said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) The severity of the food crisis in Mali has increased threefold over the year, with 1.2 million people now facing hunger, the highest since 2012, a coalition of 22 humanitarian organizations working in the country said on Thursday.

"Food security is threatens on many fronts in Mali. The situation will go from bad to worse for millions of vulnerable people if we do not act now, with projections indicating a further 58% increase in the number of food insecure people next year," ReliefWeb quotes Adeline Benita, Director of the Humanitarian Working Group of the International NGOs Forum in Mali (FONGIM), as saying.

Mali has suffered from devastating droughts which have led to the loss of more than 868 square miles of fields, compelling 400,000 people to flee their homes, according to the NGOs. Ten years of conflict have severely weakened the country, such as by strengthening the influence of militias, who have prevented families from receiving aid or accessing their livestock, fields, grazing areas, and surrounding markets. The food crisis has deteriorated due to a lack of commitment from donor states to provide for emerging needs.

The humanitarian response in Mali has received only 38% of the funds needed for the year ($214 million of the $562 million).�