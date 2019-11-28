Food expo to be held in central China

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :A food expo is scheduled to be held in December in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, the provincial publicity department said.

The 28th Chinese Food Exposition and Trade Fair will be held from Dec. 6 to 9 at the Wuhan International Expo Center, with an exhibition area of about 50,000 square meters.

Five exhibition halls will be set up, presenting the local specialties of Hubei Province and other provinces in China, food from foreign countries and leading food companies, food machinery and products from small and micro enterprises in the food industry involved in poverty alleviation.

More than 1,800 enterprises from over 10 countries and regions will attend the expo, displaying around 21,000 kinds of food.

An investment and trade fair and a slew of forums will also be held to discuss and share experiences and show the harvests of the food industry since reform and opening up as well as deepen cooperation to stimulate domestic consumption.