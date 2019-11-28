UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Food Expo To Be Held In Central China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 05:32 PM

Food expo to be held in central China

A food expo is scheduled to be held in December in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, the provincial publicity department said

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :A food expo is scheduled to be held in December in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, the provincial publicity department said.

The 28th Chinese Food Exposition and Trade Fair will be held from Dec. 6 to 9 at the Wuhan International Expo Center, with an exhibition area of about 50,000 square meters.

Five exhibition halls will be set up, presenting the local specialties of Hubei Province and other provinces in China, food from foreign countries and leading food companies, food machinery and products from small and micro enterprises in the food industry involved in poverty alleviation.

More than 1,800 enterprises from over 10 countries and regions will attend the expo, displaying around 21,000 kinds of food.

An investment and trade fair and a slew of forums will also be held to discuss and share experiences and show the harvests of the food industry since reform and opening up as well as deepen cooperation to stimulate domestic consumption.

Related Topics

China Wuhan December From Industry Share

Recent Stories

Bomb blast outside Data Darbar: Man sentenced to d ..

3 minutes ago

President of Turkmenistan will pay a working visit ..

30 minutes ago

Round table dedicated to the freedom of religion i ..

30 minutes ago

National Voters' Day to be observed on Dec 5

1 minute ago

Stock markets retreat as Trump triggers Chinese an ..

1 minute ago

Climate summit host Spain struggles on environment ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.