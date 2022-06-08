Food exports must keep flowing worldwide, FAO chief urges

As part of the international efforts to address growing concerns over the Ukrainian-war-linked global food security, a top UN official on Wednesday urged countries not to slap restrictions on the export of foodstuffs that are in such short supply elsewhere

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :As part of the international efforts to address growing concerns over the Ukrainian-war-linked global food security, a top UN official on Wednesday urged countries not to slap restrictions on the export of foodstuffs that are in such short supply elsewhere.

"Food insecurity and high prices can become a trigger for instability," Qu Dongyu, Director-General of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), said in a statement.

Addressing the "Mediterranean Dialogue on Food Crisis" in Rome, Qu insisted that "we must keep the global food trade system open and ensure that agrifood exports are not restricted or taxed".

The Mediterranean Sea region includes 22 countries on three continents, many of which rely on cereal imports from Ukraine to feed their population, the FAO top official said. Most countries in the region had shown an increasing food import trend to meet domestic consumption needs even prior to the war in Ukraine, he added.

Today, the current global situation is "very complicated", Qu said, his comments coming after more than 100 days of war in Ukraine that have cut off exports of millions of tonnes of wheat, cereals and vegetable oil from the country's Black Sea ports since the Russian invasion on 24 February.

The war has also prompted targeted international sanctions on Russia that have in turn hampered the distribution of its own substantial agricultural output and fertilizers - which farmers rely on around the world.

To counter these challenges, countries in the Mediterranean should work together to mitigate food security risks, Qu told delegates.

"The increase in energy and fertilizer prices is putting at risk the next harvest globally," the FAO top official insisted, adding that the lack of access to fertilizer and fuel represented "a particular risk for countries where low natural soil fertility means that chemical fertilizer is often essential for food production".

That message was echoed by Italy's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Luigi Di Maio, and Germany's Svenja Schulze, Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, who warned that the world was facing "the worst food crisis in decades".

Latest data from FAO's Food price Index - which reached an all-time high in March and which has remained at elevated levels - has confirmed the difficulties that developing countries face in particular in providing for their people.