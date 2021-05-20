UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Food Giants Accused Of Sourcing Soybeans From Farmer Fined For Amazon Deforestation

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 12:00 AM

Food Giants Accused of Sourcing Soybeans From Farmer Fined for Amazon Deforestation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Three of the world's biggest food producers have been accused of buying soybeans from companies that sourced them from a farmer sanctioned for destroying the Amazon rainforest.

Greenpeace, Reporter Brasil and the UK-based Bureau of Investigative Journalism said they cross-referenced satellite images and official records to prove that farmer Alexandra Perinoto was growing soy on illegally deforested land.

The beans were bought by the global soy traders Fiagril and Alianca Agricola who supplied them to US' Bunge and Cargill and China's Cofco. All five companies are signatories to the Amazon Soy Moratorium, a non-binding deal that aims to block "dirty" soy from entering the global supply.

Environmentalists said they found a loophole in the agreement, which allows farmers to "launder" deforestation-linked soy by moving it from a farm built on embargoed land to a clean one.

There is no way of telling where soybeans come from. Traders that decide to buy from farmers who own both clean and dirty plots judge how much they can buy by calculating the clean farms' productivity.

However, commercial guidelines prevent traders from talking to others about how much soy they are buying from a farmer. This allows dishonest farmers to sell their virtual clean crop multiple times.

The Perinoto family, who has been growing soy in Brazil's largest soy-producing state of Mato Grosso, is behind last year's fires in the Amazon. An international uproar forced President Jair Bolsonaro to impose a four-month ban on setting fires to clear land.

Related Topics

World China Mato Grosso Buy Brazil Family All From Agreement

Recent Stories

All professional, examining bodies allowed to cond ..

4 minutes ago

Strike at Georgia's Borjomi Mineral Water Plant En ..

4 minutes ago

HCHF expresses grave concern over current events b ..

3 hours ago

McConnell Says Opposes Democrat-Backed Probe of Ja ..

4 minutes ago

BISE issues new office timings

4 minutes ago

UK eyes Australia trade deal by early June: minist ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.