Food Inflation In India Eases To 5.59 Pct

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 04:06 PM

Food inflation in India eases to 5.59 pct

Food inflation in India fell from 6.26 percent in June to 5.59 percent in July, as a result of reduction in food prices between the two months, the data released by the federal Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed on Thursday

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Food inflation in India fell from 6.26 percent in June to 5.59 percent in July, as a result of reduction in food prices between the two months, the data released by the Federal Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed on Thursday.

Besides the overall fall in food prices, the easing of supply chain disruptions has also been attributed as one of the reasons for the fall in food inflation between the two months.

Supply chain disruptions were witnessed in April-May as a result of lock-downs imposed by several state governments amid the deadly second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

To calculate food inflation, the price data are collected from the selected 1,114 urban markets and 1,181 villages covering all states through personal visits by field staff of the Field Operations Division of the National Statistical Office (NSO) on a weekly roster.

During July, the NSO collected prices from 99.5 percent villages and 97.8 percent urban markets, while the market-wise prices reported therein were 85.8 percent for rural and 89.7 percent for urban.

Retail food inflation, which is measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), had shot up to 6.30 percent in May and cooled slightly to 6.26 percent in June.

While food inflation eased to a three-month low, the trajectory remained high due to the core pressures such as a record high fuel prices in the country which normally leads to higher inflation.

