Food Insecurity in US Rises Dramatically Since COVID-19 Outbreak - Study

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) More than 17 percent of young children in the United States are not eating enough due to the economic crisis brought on by the coronavirus outbreak, a Brookings Institution survey found.

"17.

4 percent of mothers with children ages 12 and under reported that since the pandemic started, 'the children in my household were not eating enough because we just couldn't afford enough food,'" the report said on Wednesday.

The incidence of hardship among US children as measured by responses to this question has increased 460% since 2018, according to the study.

The US economy has been hit hard since the outbreak of the pandemic, with some expecting unemployment to rise to as much as 20 percent. According to Johns Hopkins University, as of Wednesday, the US had more than 1.2 million coronavirus cases.