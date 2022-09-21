UrduPoint.com

Food Insecurity Not Due To Ukraine Conflict, Issue Has Long Existed - IFRC President

Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Food Insecurity Not Due to Ukraine Conflict, Issue Has Long Existed - IFRC President

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) The current food insecurity was not caused by Russia's special military operation in Ukraine but is an issue that has continuously existed over the years, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) President Francesco Rocca told Sputnik.

"Food insecurity is not because of the war in Europe, it's something that happened before, and unfortunately it's happening again," Rocca said.

Rocca pointed out that countries around the world should work together to address climate change because it is exacerbating global food insecurity issues.

The countries of the collective West has repeatedly blamed Russia's special military operation in Ukraine for the current global shortage of food, however, several countries have claimed that Western sanctions may have complicated transactions critical in food supply chains.

US President Joe Biden will convene with several world leaders at the United Nations this week to address issues pertaining to food insecurity.

A recent United Nations-brokered agreement has resulted in Ukraine shipping grain out of the country through the Black Sea as part of an effort to help curb the food shortage that stemmed from the conflict.

Related Topics

Shortage World United Nations Ukraine Russia Europe May From Agreement

Recent Stories

PM directs urgent arrangements for baby food to fl ..

PM directs urgent arrangements for baby food to flood-stricken children

21 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 21st Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 21st September 2022

2 hours ago
 AfD Leadership Says Did Not Know About Plans of Th ..

AfD Leadership Says Did Not Know About Plans of Their Lawmakers to Visit Russia ..

11 hours ago
 AJK President seeks USA's proactive role to resolv ..

AJK President seeks USA's proactive role to resolve Kashmir issue

11 hours ago
 Blinken Says World Should Ensure Sanctions Don't I ..

Blinken Says World Should Ensure Sanctions Don't Impact Food, Medicine Access

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.