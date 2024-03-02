Food Or Medicine? Stark Choice For Sick Argentines
March 02, 2024
Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) In pharmacies in crisis-riddled Argentina, people look at the prices on medicine containers, then put them down again.
Even prescription antibiotics and chronic treatments are being ditched in a country where annual inflation exceeding 250 percent means that healthcare has become a luxury for many.
"Between eating and buying medicine, people choose to eat," pharmacist Marcela Lopez told AFP from behind her counter in the capital, Buenos Aires.
Medicine sales in the country dropped by 10 million units -- bottles or boxes -- in the month of January, according to the Ceprofar pharmacists' association. More than two-thirds were prescription drugs.
Desperate patients also feel abandoned by the public health system, where many medicines have become unavailable since the government of President Javier Milei, who took office in December, ordered an audit as part of his quest to slash public spending.
Viviana Bogado, a 53-year-old cook, said she had to choose between treatment for her cholesterol and antibiotics and special food for her 16-year-old son, Daniel, for an intestinal bacteria.
She put her son first.
Since self-styled "anarcho-capitalist" Milei took over, medicine prices have risen 40 percent above inflation, itself at 254 percent year-on-year and one of the highest in the world.
At the same time, poverty levels have reached nearly 60 percent in a country where the minimum salary is the equivalent of about $200.
According to Ceprofar director Ruben Sajem, there had been an agreement between laboratories and the pre-Milei government to keep prices low.
That has since been abandoned.
