Food Price Inflation in Russia Up to 10.62% in 2021 - Statistics Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) food prices in Russia throughout 2021 increased by 10.62%, compared to 6.69% a year earlier, the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday.

The final data covering all goods and services confirmed provisional results which the statistical service provided in late December 2021.

Prices for fruits and vegetables had gone up by 13.98% year-on-year as of December 2021. In 2020, inflation for these goods was at 17.4%. Meat and poultry prices increased by 17.53%, including chilled and frozen chicken. The prices of whole grains, beans, and chicken eggs rose by over 16%, and pasta prices grew by almost 15% in 2021.

Sugar and butter grew over 12% more expensive throughout last year.

Milk and dairy products showed almost a 10% increase in prices on average, while the price of oil grew by 9%. Bread and bakery products prices grew 10.27% higher in 2021, and fish and seafood 10.66% higher.

Prices for non-food goods rose by 8.58% in 2021, and prices for alcohol drinks by 2.56%, according to Rosstat.

In December 2021, Rosstat estimated that inflation in Russia had reached 8.39% in 2021, the highest since 2015.