Food prices across Syria double in a year: WFP

Beirut, Lebanon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Food prices in war-torn Syria have doubled in the past year to record levels, 14 times the average before the nine-year-old conflict, the World Food Programme said Monday.

"Over the past 12 months, the price of WFP's reference food basket has on average increased by 107 percent across Syria," the UN agency said.

"This is 14 times the pre-crisis average and the highest ever recorded," WFP spokeswoman Jessica Lawson told AFP.

Syria's war has devastated the country's economy since it started in 2011, and plunged 80 percent of its people into poverty, according to the UN.

Last week, millions of Muslims across Syria started celebrating the fasting month of Ramadan, many displaced from their homes and the large majority under lockdown to stem the novel coronavirus pandemic.

WFP said food prices had increased by 152 percent in the government-controlled province of Sweida, followed by 133 percent in the central regions of Hama and Homs, also under the control of Damascus.

The Syrian capital followed, with prices jumping by 124 percent in just 12 months.

In Damascus, an AFP reporter said that over the past month a kilogramme of tomatoes had doubled in price from 500 to 1,000 Syrian Pounds.