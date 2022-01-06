UrduPoint.com

Food Prices Hit 10-year High In 2021: UN

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2022 | 10:37 PM

Food prices hit 10-year high in 2021: UN

Global food prices reached a 10-year high in 2021, rising by an average of 28 percent compared to the previous year, the UN's Food and Agricultural Organization said Thursday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Global food prices reached a 10-year high in 2021, rising by an average of 28 percent compared to the previous year, the UN's Food and Agricultural Organization said Thursday.

The FAO's Food Price Index, which tracks monthly changes in the international prices of commonly-traded food commodities, dipped slightly in December.

However, at 133.7 points, it remained close to the record of 137.6 points it set in February 2011. The index stood at 125.7 points for the year as a whole, also the highest in a decade.

"While normally high prices are expected to give way to increased production, the high cost of inputs, ongoing global pandemic and ever more uncertain climatic conditions leave little room for optimism about a return to more stable market conditions even in 2022," FAO Senior Economist Abdolreza Abbassian said in a statement.

Prices in all food categories jumped last year due to strong demand, he said.

Food oils saw an average price jump of 66 percent last year to hit their highest ever level.

Grain prices rose by 27 percent, hitting a level not seen since 2012, with corn prices soaring 44.1 percent and wheat rising 31.3 percent.

Meat prices rose by an average of 12.7 percent in 2021, and dairy products by 16.9 percent.

Related Topics

United Nations Price February December Market All Wheat (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Air Vice Marshal Zaeem Afzal calls on CM Balochist ..

Air Vice Marshal Zaeem Afzal calls on CM Balochistan

9 seconds ago
 EU's Borrell Says Concerned About Situation in Kaz ..

EU's Borrell Says Concerned About Situation in Kazakhstan, Offers Assistance

11 seconds ago
 US Trade Deficit Up Almost 20% in November as Impo ..

US Trade Deficit Up Almost 20% in November as Imports Surge - Commerce Dept.

12 seconds ago
 Supply issues hammered US service sector in Decemb ..

Supply issues hammered US service sector in December: survey

14 seconds ago
 Pakistan looks forward to sustainable economic rel ..

Pakistan looks forward to sustainable economic relations with Oman: Prime Minist ..

16 seconds ago
 SAU to introduce new degree courses

SAU to introduce new degree courses

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.