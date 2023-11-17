Open Menu

Food Security Education, Technology Innovation Alliance Inaugurated

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Food Security Education, Technology Innovation Alliance inaugurated

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) The Food Security Education and Technology Innovation Alliance was inaugurated in Chengdu, China.

Initiated by Sichuan Agricultural University (SAU), a total of 27 universities and institutes from China, Pakistan, Thailand, Bangladesh, Laos, Greece and Argentina joined the alliance, will deepen exchanges and cooperation in food security, agricultural science and technology, and education among the countries along the Belt and Road route, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Friday.

It is learned that sharing educational resources, establishing joint laboratories and setting up international scientific projects in key areas of the agricultural sector are being planned in the alliance.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Pakistan Thailand Technology Bangladesh Education China Road Chengdu Alliance Argentina Laos Greece From

Recent Stories

Khadija Shah detained under MPO after bail

Khadija Shah detained under MPO after bail

12 minutes ago
 UHS College of Pharmacy approved

UHS College of Pharmacy approved

2 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia secures 4-0 victory over Pakistan in ..

Saudi Arabia secures 4-0 victory over Pakistan in World Cup qualifiers

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Defence challenges SC decision against ..

Ministry of Defence challenges SC decision against civilians’trial in military ..

3 hours ago
 Dr Faisal invites D-8 countries to avail opportuni ..

Dr Faisal invites D-8 countries to avail opportunities in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Govt to increase electricity, gas prices next year ..

Govt to increase electricity, gas prices next year in Jan: Shamshad Akhtar

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Envoy invites businesses from D-8 countries to ava ..

Envoy invites businesses from D-8 countries to avail Pakistan's trade opportunit ..

17 hours ago
 Intolerance, unacceptance of diversity can be coun ..

Intolerance, unacceptance of diversity can be countered through unbiased policie ..

17 hours ago
 GCU to conduct pre entry test in two phases

GCU to conduct pre entry test in two phases

17 hours ago
 Man found dead in Faisalabad

Man found dead in Faisalabad

17 hours ago

More Stories From World