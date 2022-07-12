UrduPoint.com

Food Security To Loom Large At Russia-Africa Summit - Diplomat

July 12, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) Food security will feature prominently at the upcoming second Russia-Africa Summit, the Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large Oleg Ozerov said on Tuesday.

"Food security is among the top priority issues that will be tackled at the second Russia-Africa Summit. Russia will present its ideas for dealing with this problem," he told a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya international media group.

Western sanctions on Russia have curtailed grain exports, compounding the growing global food crisis. Apart from unblocking grain cargoes, Russia will suggest sharing its agricultural technology expertise with African partners, Ozerov said.

Further issues for consideration include striking deals to avoid double taxation and establishing an investment fund for Africa. Russia and African nations need to create stable economic connections independent from decision-makers in Paris or Washington, Ozerov added.

